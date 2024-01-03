New ambulances coming to Daufuskie Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - New ambulances are coming to Beaufort County expanding emergency medical coverage for Daufuskie Island and neighborhoods south of the Broad River.

These new ambulances are specially built for those areas.

The Daufuskie Island ambulances are slimmer van-style models, making it easier to get around on the island. They all run on gasoline, replacing some older diesel engines.

Beaufort Emergency Medical Services say that while the ambulances are changing, they strive to provide the same level of care.

“Giving the residents and visitors of Beaufort County up-to-date technology as far as the sirens, the lights, but as far as the patient care, it’s still the same high-quality patient care that we provide on a regular basis. It’s just in a more updated model of transportation,” Virginia Marshall said.

In addition to the Daufuskie Island ambulances, a different gasoline-powered model is coming to Bluffton.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.