Pembroke seeing increase in economic growth

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Some cities in Bryan County are seeing increased foot traffic as we begin the new year.

“The expedition for the future is a slow progress,” City Administrator Chris Benson said.

WTOC spoke with City Administrator Chris Benson about all the buzz surrounding Pembroke and it’s economic increase as we enter into the new year.

Benson says one of the biggest drivers of the city’s economic growth has been the Hyundai Meta Plant, which is set to be completed in 2025. And he attributes the collection of new businesses in Pembroke even restaurants recently coming to the area because of this.

“The community’s been very embracing of some of that change. They’ve desired more options for restaurants and things like that and think people are more willing to take the risks to open up new business and to invest in the community,” Benson said.

The increase in the number of restaurants in Pembroke is bringing more people to the area overall.

“Especially with the Hyundai Plant, the traffic has increased,” Pembroke Resident Zoey Pittman said.

One of those restaurants, Sugar On Main, just opened up this past October. The ice cream shop’s owner, Christy Kangeter telling me a lot of her new customers have actually been coming from out of town.

“The last month or two, we’ve seen a lot of new faces. And it’s nice because we try to be friendly, because you try to be friendly and know everybody and know where they’re from,” Owner Christy Kangeter said.

With the growing economy here in Pembroke, Bryan County businesses expect to continue to see increased customer traffic throughout this year.

