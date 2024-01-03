Person in custody after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement responded to a home on Camelot Drive in Savannah on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a public information officer with the Savannah Police Department, a person is in custody after being barricaded inside a home.
WTOC is asking the Savannah Police Department what started this barricaded person situation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
