Person in custody after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement responded to a home on Camelot Drive in Savannah on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a public information officer with the Savannah Police Department, a person is in custody after being barricaded inside a home.

WTOC is asking the Savannah Police Department what started this barricaded person situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

