President Biden to visit Charleston Monday, speak at Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden will be in South Carolina Monday in a push to highlight what the campaign calls the high stakes of the upcoming election.

Biden will speak at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston Monday, the campaign calling it a place that “embodies the stakes for the nation at the moment.”

“Whether it is white supremacists descending on the historic American city of Charlottesville, the assault on our nation’s capital on January 6 or a white supremacist murdering churchgoers at Mother Emanuel nearly nine years ago, America is worried about the rise in political violence and determined to stand against it,” Biden-Harris 2024 Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said. “The president’s return to the Palmetto State marks the fourth time as president to talk directly to voters who propelled him to the highest office in the land four years ago.”

Mother Emanuel was the site of a racist mass shooting that took place at a Bible study at the church on June 18, 2015.

The shooting claimed the lives of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41, who was also a state senator; Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54; Ethel Lance, 70; the Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49; Tywanza Sanders, 26; the Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; the Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45; Myra Thompson, 59; and Susie Jackson, 87.

Details on the timing of the president’s visit were not immediately available.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in South Carolina in the coming days.

Harris will deliver the keynote address Saturday at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society Annual Retreat.

The visit is Harris’s seventh visit to the state since becoming vice president.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.