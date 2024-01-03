Sky Cams
Ribbon cutting held for Joseph Martin Elementary School in Hinesville
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County tax payers are getting their first look at a school renovation paid for with their dollars.

County leaders along with the school’s namesake cut the ribbon on Joseph Martin Elementary School in Hinesville.

The school underwent a multi-million dollar renovation in recent months.

That including repainting inside, as well as installing new floors and bathroom fixtures.

Each classroom was renovated, along with the cafeteria and media center.

All of it was paid for with money from E-SPLOST.

“In total the project was around 3 million dollars. We renovated the complete school. There was not one area that wasn’t renovated. Basically, in a nutshell, trying to give a refresh to the school. You know, it’s an older school, one of the original ones. Changing that and seeing those little kids come through the door is really what it’s all about,” Casey Smith said.

That’s not the only project to benefit from the E-SPLOT money.

The other schools on your screen already have been renovated or are slated to be done next.

