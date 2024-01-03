SC set to receive millions in grant funding for coastal resilience

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State is set to receive more than $62 million in federal grants from the Biden Administration for coastal resilience.

The official announcement of the grants came Wednesday morning in Charleston, a week after a coastal storm dropped more than eight inches across parts of the Lowcountry causing widespread flooding. State Rep. Spencer Wetmore, who represents House District 115, which includes Johns Island, James Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah and Seabrook, said her district is on “the very front lines of storms, sea level rise and climate change.

“We are the ones who have to move our cars every time there’s a full moon high tide,” she said. “We’re the ones cleaning out our basement after every single storm storm every time it rains. We’re the ones at risk of losing our homes if the ditches aren’t exactly clean for a high tide.

The coastal storm wiped out 20 feet of dunes in one day, she said.

The $62.4 million funding will cover protecting the coastline and its infrastructure. The grants include $99,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is credited with helping get President Joe Biden’s clean energy plan, from which the funding is being made available, said South Carolina has experienced 40 extreme weather incidents that has cost the state around $15 billion.

“I get a little bit upset when I talk to people who feel that you can address these infrastructure problems by clipping coupons in the Sunday papers,” he said. “That’s not the way. We will have to spend a significant amount of federal dollars in this investment.”

Clyburn insisted that fighting climate change and protecting the environment is not — and should not be — partisan, saying one’s political persuasion does not exempt them from being affected by extreme weather.

“When the floods came to Darlington Street, it flooded every house on the street, irrespective of political persuasions, and that is what it’s like here in Charleston,” he said. “The floods come and wash away the property of Democrats, Republicans, independents. We need to get this issue beyond politics.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.