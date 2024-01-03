Sky Cams
TedX Savannah accepting applications for 2024

By Tim Guidera
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - TedX Savannah is currently accepting applications for its 2024 event and a week from Thursday, there will be a workshop to help prospective speakers hone their application or even craft their presentation.

Karla Jennings, of TedX Savannnah, has the details on who can apply to participate in the event and how those folks would be helped attending next week’s workshop.

