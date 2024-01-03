Tips on maximizing Dry January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we start the new year, people across the country are participating in Dry January that means choosing not to drink any alcohol for the whole month.

After all the holiday parties and family get-togethers throughout December many people are trying to start the new year off alcohol free.

“It’s an opportunity for people to figure out, is this something I want to continue and how to did it make me feel to go through a month without consuming this beverage,” Mary Jo Horton said.

If you’re participating, Mary Jo Horton, the behavioral health manager at Memorial, says a good tip is to think of the times when you normally would drink alcohol, and try to do a different activity instead.

“We know that ceasing behavior is very difficult, replacement behavior is very lovely.”

She also recommends that you should plan that activity with another person, to help hold you accountable.

“Whether it’s going for a walk, or reading a book, whatever it might be, you want to be an activity that you enjoy and then having someone expecting you to be there.”

Another helpful tip is to choose a mocktail when going out.

It’s something folks at Ardsley Station in Savannah make sure to include on their menu and say they’re expecting more people to get them this month.

“We’ll definitely see an uptick in terms of folks coming in, choosing to maybe shift a little bit away from the hustle and bustle and the partying of the holiday season and become a little bit healthier in the New Year,” Tyler Kopkas said.

Kopkas says mocktails aren’t just a trend he sees in January, but throughout the entire year.

“The revenue that was generated from those zero-proof cocktails was significant for us and again, enough for us to have a smaller section on our menu dedicated just to those particular non-alcoholic drinks,” Kopkas says.

And for those participating, Horton suggests that you keep a log of how you feel throughout the month.

“If they have this data, of you know what, my body felt this way, my thoughts, my productivity, my energy level was this way, it gives them a real clear sense of even if they slipped up this month, they might want to consider returning.”

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.