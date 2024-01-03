Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Kayla McLamb

Kayla McLamb
Kayla McLamb(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The kids are heading back to school after a nice Christmas break.

But before the break, WTOC caught up with this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Kayla McLamb from Tattnall County Schools.

McLamb has always wanted to be a teacher.

“My family is full of teachers. It’s always been a dream of mine. I Love it,” she said. “So, it started off with my grandmother, I would go into her classroom, when I was little. My aunt as well. I ‘ve seen the impact they have had on students, and I wanted to be the same way.”

McLamb teaches 4th grade math at North Tattnall County Elementary School.

“She is just such an amazing teacher. My favorite thing about her is she is nice when she helps us,” student, Briana Parrott said.

“To me I love to see the kids shine. If they are struggling with something, we will work very hard throughout the week. By Friday, it’s like light bulbs go off. It’s just so magical in here when that happens,” McLamb said.

“Ms. McLamb is a dedicated teacher. She’s dedicated, she loves her students. She’s always trying to form those positive relationships with her students,” North Tattnall Elementary Principal Christine Jenkins said.

“Kids have to know that you care, and without you knowing you care, they are not going to work for you. I feel like if you can build up that good relationship with them, they will definitely want to do their best for you,” McLamb said.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

