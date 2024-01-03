Union Mission accepting donations for basic day-time needs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter is in full swing and we have seen some cooler temperatures, especially overnight.

That can lead to some dangerous conditions for those in our community without a place to call home.

Union mission often opens their doors to about 100 people each night.

But every night we see temperatures below 40 degrees, they add even more beds to their services, making sure more people can get out of the cold.

They provide them with food and anything else they might need to have a comfortable stay.

As we continue to see colder temperatures, folks with Union Mission say it’s important that our neighbors are equipped with things that will keep them warm, especially if they’re not able to stay the night inside anywhere.

That’s why they’re accepting donations.

“When you look at the cold weather, obviously blankets, coats, gloves, and socks. They make a huge difference to the homeless community,” Michael Traynor said.

“Union Mission is extremely busy right now. We are filling the beds on most nights and we have three different programs. We have one for men, one for women and one for women with children.”

