Valentine’s Day Weddings at Chatham County Courthouse

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is more than a month away but Chatham County courts wants you to think about now especially if you want to get married.

The Superior Court announced Wednesday four judges will be dedicating their whole schedules to officiating weddings on Feb. 14.

You’ll need to call in advance and reserve a spot if you’re interested.

They say you’ll also need to make an appointment with the Probate Court to get a marriage license.

To get the Feb. 14 wedding you’ll need to do that Feb. 2.

