Violent crimes are down in Savannah, according to data from police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Data from the Savannah Police Department shows that towards the end of 2023, many types of crime were down including overall violent crime.

As of the week before Christmas, total violent crime was down in the City of Savannah by 3% from 2022.

For context, there was no change in the percentage of violent crime between 2021 and 2022 so this is the first time we’ve seen a decrease in crime in two years.

Some significant areas of improvement - there were 22 fewer street robberies than at the same time in 2022.

There were also 34 fewer aggravated assaults not involving a gun. Lastly, there were 26 fewer reported rapes.

Certain types of aggravated assault were on the rise towards the end of 2023 including ones involving a gun and domestic related assaults not involving a gun.

As of the week before Christmas, property crimes had dropped in the City of Savannah by 10%. That’s after dropping 6% between the same time in 2021 to 2022.

There had been 91 fewer instances of shoplifting in Savannah than at the same time last year.

89 fewer thefts of cars or other vehicles were reported.

Then thefts were from places were down across the board including thefts from vehicles, yards, and buildings. There were 202 fewer of those, combined.

Sudden snatchings did increase compared to the same time in 2022, with 6 more of those. Those had already been up from 2021.

We are still waiting for finalized 2023 numbers. Those would incorporate the last week of the year, as well.

