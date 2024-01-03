WATCH: First big witness testifies in Young Thug trial

Jeffery Williams’ historic trial will be live streamed on Atlanta News First and YouTube.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the original co-defendants in Young Thug’s original, historic indictment, took the witness stand on Wednesday, day 13 of the acclaimed rapper’s trial.

Trontavious Stephens, aka Tick and Slug, was facing up to 20 years on a single RICO count. As part of his plea deal, however, Stephens received a 10-year sentence with two years and time served, and the rest on probation.

Stephens is the first alleged member of YSL to testify. Prosecutors allege Young Thug and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Trontavious Stephens
Trontavious Stephens(WANF)

Young Thug - real name Jeffery Williams - is on trial in Fulton County, Georgia in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants.

WARNING: Livestream may contain explicit language.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

Here's what's happened so far in Young Thug's trial
Young Thug

A total of 18 jurors are sitting for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

Opening statements began Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in a trial expected to last at least six months. Prosecutors expect to call at least 400 witnesses.

What was Young Thug wearing under his sweater???

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville ruled earlier this month some of Young Thug’s lyrics will be conditionally admitted as evidence. In 2022, Fulton County prosecutors included lyrics from the rapper, referencing drugs and violence, as evidence of an “overt act in furtherance of a (gang) conspiracy.”

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

How can I watch the Young Thug trial?

Atlanta News First will be covering the trial live on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on Roku, Fire TV and AppleTV. We will also report on the events online.

YOUNG THUG’S TRIAL: LISTEN WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

