Water main break temporarily shuts off water services near Oglethorpe Hwy, east of Flemington

A Panera Bread logo is attached to the outside of a Panera Bread restaurant location, Dec. 20,...
A Panera Bread logo is attached to the outside of a Panera Bread restaurant location, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Water is off for several residents in Hinesville.

The city says this is due to a water main break at the Panera Bread on Ogelthorpe Highway.

Water is temporarily off in that area and east of Flemington.

The city says it’s expected to be repaired by the end of the day.

WTOC will let you know when the water comes back on.

