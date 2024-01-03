Water main break temporarily shuts off water services near Oglethorpe Hwy, east of Flemington

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Water is off for several residents in Hinesville.

The city says this is due to a water main break at the Panera Bread on Ogelthorpe Highway.

Water is temporarily off in that area and east of Flemington.

The city says it’s expected to be repaired by the end of the day.

