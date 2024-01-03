Sky Cams
Winter back-to-school supply drive to be held in Hinesville

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - In preparation of the upcoming school year, Hinesville will host a winter, back-to-school supply drive on Saturday, Jan. 6.

This event will take place at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At this event, 350 new jackets donated by United Way will be available for children K-12, and free haircuts will be provided for students.

Guests can expect a host of other activities, games, giveaways, prizes and more, as well as performances from pep squads at their local schools.

