Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Woman critically injured after plane crashes into pond

A woman was critically injured after the plane she was flying crashed into a Colleton County...
A woman was critically injured after the plane she was flying crashed into a Colleton County pond Tuesday morning.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman was critically injured after the plane she was flying crashed into a Colleton County pond Tuesday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the 5000 block of Wiggins Road just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The plane had taken off from Beaufort when it had mechanical problems, firefighters said. The plane had turned back towards Beaufort when the property owner said he heard the plane hit several trees before crashing into the pond.

The property owner said he did not hear the plane’s engine running when it hit the trees.

Firefighters said the woman was unconscious and had multiple injuries. She was pulled from the aircraft and given blood before being flown to an area trauma center.

A woman was critically injured when her Piper aircraft crashed into a Colleton County pond.
A woman was critically injured when her Piper aircraft crashed into a Colleton County pond.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

One wing on the Piper aircraft was ripped off the plane, which landed on the side of the pond.

A large amount of fuel was spilled into the pond, firefighters said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after police chase, crash on Abercorn Street
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home
14-year-old shot and killed while playing video games inside his home
Gray Television partnered with Poynter Institute's Mediawise project to empower people to...
New law passed in Georgia to protect online consumers
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Cartina Jefferson
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 50-year-old woman

Latest News

Violent crimes are down in Savannah, according to data from police
City of Savannah drone view
A huge night for the city: 140th annual Savannah city council inauguration
THE News at 11
STARS Learning Center announces opening of childcare centers at Rincon and Guyton elementary schools for ECSD staff
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the...
Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers declares for 2024 NFL Draft