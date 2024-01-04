Sky Cams
All Elite Wrestling returns to Savannah this month

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be making it’s return to Savannah on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be making it’s return to Savannah on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

AEW Dynamite will be taking place at Enmarket Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see AEW Dynamite and Rampage stars and a show full of fun.

Fans can purchase tickets for this event at aewtix.com.

This show will be broadcasted live and will air on TNT Friday, Jan. 26.

For more information about this event, please visit https://www.allelitewrestling.com/aew-event/aew-dynamite-rampage-savannah.

