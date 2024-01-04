All Elite Wrestling returns to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be making it’s return to Savannah on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

AEW Dynamite will be taking place at Enmarket Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see AEW Dynamite and Rampage stars and a show full of fun.

Fans can purchase tickets for this event at aewtix.com.

This show will be broadcasted live and will air on TNT Friday, Jan. 26.

For more information about this event, please visit https://www.allelitewrestling.com/aew-event/aew-dynamite-rampage-savannah.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.