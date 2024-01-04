Baker Girls Beauty Relaxation & Recovery Retreat, LLC announced as 2023 Best of Georgia

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Baker Girls Beauty Relaxation & Recovery Retreat, LLC has been selected as a 2023 Best of Georgia, one of twelve regional winners for the Day Spa category.

This unique center is centrally located in the historic core of downtown Hinesville, 135 East M. L. King Jr. Drive. Family owned and operated since 2020 by LaTanya Baker, providing a wide array of services for women and men.

Baker Girls specializes in couples and individual retreat packages: massages, skin care, hair removal, or body treatment sessions. To learn more about their services, visit www.bgretreat.com.

Baker Girls Beauty Relaxation & Recovery Retreat, LLC will be receiving their plaque during the Hinesville Downtown Partners Meeting hosted by Hinesville Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. in City Hall.

For more information call (912) 877-4332 or email mainstreet@hinesvilledowntown.com.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.