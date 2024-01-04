Beaufort’s restaurant scene brings more money to the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tourists brought their wallets with them to the Lowcountry last year.

Last year’s tourism numbers for the City of Beaufort and the Sea Islands are in. While the number of day-trippers to the area went down, the number of people staying overnight jumped up.

Those overnighters not only spending more time in the area, but spending more money too.

“An overnight visitor invests more, by the way, overnight visitors lead to other transactions such as real estate and more retail spend,” Visit Beaufort, Port Royal, and Sea Islands President/CEO Robb Wells said.

A big chunk of the spending was in Beaufort’s restaurant scene.

“22% of the people in our market on a given day are visitors, but they account for 34% of the restaurant spend, and that’s an important figure to meet. Such a small number, having a might impact on the restaurant scene,” Wells said.

Money coming in from visitors, a return on spending by the region’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Visitor spending is so important. So important, and for the investment that the CVB is making in advertising, promotion and sales. For every dollar that we spend, we return seven back to the community. That’s a big return on investment and we want to see that continue in 2024,” Wells said.

Events that bring visitors to the city include Beaufort’s festivals, like the recent Shrimp Festival, and upcoming Oyster Festival.

Speaking of the Oyster Festival, the event kicks off on Jan. 11, with a celebration weekend starting January 20.

