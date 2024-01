DAISY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ms. Laura Etta Brewton celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday surrounded by her family.

She is also the oldest living person in Daisy, GA.

She has outlived all of her 12 siblings and three of her children.

She still lives alone and can take care of herself. She is quite the inspiration!

happy birthday.

