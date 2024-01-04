Dean Forest Road home left severely damaged by fallen tree, one person injured
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier Thursday afternoon, Pooler Fire Department responded to the call of a fallen tree on a mobile home on Dean Forest Road.
Pooler Fire says a construction crew caused a tree to fall onto the mobile home around 12:30 p.m.
The mobile home was left severely damaged and one person was reported with minor injuries.
