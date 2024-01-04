Dog shot by celebratory gunfire while enjoying New Year’s Eve fireworks from Hutchinson Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just seconds before the new year, a dog owner’s worst nightmare came true. A night normally spent watching fireworks, ended in a trip to the emergency vet after a man says his dog was hit by celebratory gunfire.

An X-ray shows exactly where the bullet still is inside Gus, an 8-year-old Schnauzer, after being hit Sunday night. Gus and his owner, Frank, were sitting next to each other and watching the fireworks on the Savannah River from the ferry dock on Hutchinson Island when it happened.

“This is Gus’s X-ray from the side. The shiny white thing is a bullet that’s lodged just above his spine in the fat of his hip,” Frank said.

Now, nearly four days later, you’d never know that these two had a close call.

“Just before the finale started. Gus yelped and ran off,” Frank said.

Gus had been shot by celebratory gunfire. Gus’s vet records, confirming a gunshot wound and showing a bullet that came inches away from claiming either of their lives.

“The vet went on to tell how lucky we were, that the bullet just went into his fat. It could’ve gone into my head as well,” Frank said.

The Savannah Police Department said they responded to numerous reports of celebratory gunfire over the New Year’s Eve holiday.

“We had, just on the southside, maybe between 10 and 15 where shots were heard, and three where damage to property was reported,” Cpl. Jessica Pepin said.

While SPD didn’t receive any reports of people injured as a result, Cpl. Pepin says some calls were too close for comfort.

“The bullet traveled through the home, from the rear of the home to the front of the home, and broke a window. And, luckily, nobody was injured, because in those where the windows were broken, they were occupied, children in the house,” Cpl. Pepin said.

Meanwhile, Frank reflects on how thankful he is for Gus, a dog that’s survived not only cancer and being hit by a car, but now, a gunshot.

“Gus is one lucky dog. Flat out,” Frank said.

The Savannah Police Department wants to remind everyone that you can be charged under state law for firing your gun into the air. That can range from reckless conduct to aggravated assault if someone is injured..

