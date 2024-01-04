Sky Cams
Donated coats delivered to the United Way of the Coastal Empire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanks to your generous donations to the Canady’s Coats for Kids Drive, including those we accepted in the WTOC lobby, nearly a thousand coats were donated to the United Way of the Coastal Empire on Thursday.

Canady’s Founder Fred Canady says he started the drive after seeing children waiting for the school bus in the cold without coats on.

He says the drive reflects the community spirit of our area.

“It really speaks to the community a lot, we hear so much negativity about what’s going on in the world, but when you see the outpouring of people in our community, it just warms your heart and you’re glad to be a part of it,” Canady said.

United Way will distribute the coats to children in need across the Coastal Empire.

