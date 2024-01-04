Drying out today, rain returns on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Although the rain from last night is gone, there will still be some damp roads around during our Thursday morning commute.

Temperatures warm to the lower 50s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday looks dry and cool with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs back in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll remain dry during the evening as temperatures fall back into the 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll then see another good chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms on Saturday morning. We’ll start off warmer with lows close to 50 degrees followed by highs near 70 as this system moves through. Almost all of us will see rain during the morning, if you have outdoor plans during the afternoon and the evening, we should be drying during this time.

Drier weather returns Sunday with highs near 60. Looking ahead to next week. Monday looks but breezy with highs near 60 degrees. Rain builds in Monday evening into Tuesday. Tuesday has to potential to provide severe weather as a line of storms moves through. We will be monitoring the potential for a First Alert Weather Day to be issued. Stay tuned for updates!

