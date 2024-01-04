Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

Copyright 2024 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerrieme Washington
Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply...
City of Hinesville issues boil water advisory for customers east of Wallace Martin Dr.
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Wednesday at the city’s high school.
High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
Trontavious Stephens
Self-described Young Slime Life co-founder testifies in Young Thug trial