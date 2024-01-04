Georgia Southern Football finalizes 2024 schedule, complete dates and times TBD

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football’s 2024 opponents have been finalized.

The Sun Belt Conference announced cross-divisional games Thursday morning, rounding out the Eagles’ 12-game slate.

Dates and times for the eight conference games are TBD.

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞

Boise State (8/31)

South Carolina State (9/14)

Troy

Appalachian State

Marshall

James Madison

𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲

Nevada (9/7)

Ole Miss (9/21)

South Alabama

Georgia State

Coastal Carolina

Old Dominion

Eight of Georgia Southern’s 12 opponents in 2024 had a winning record in 2023.

