Georgia Southern Football finalizes 2024 schedule, complete dates and times TBD
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football’s 2024 opponents have been finalized.
The Sun Belt Conference announced cross-divisional games Thursday morning, rounding out the Eagles’ 12-game slate.
Dates and times for the eight conference games are TBD.
𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞
- Boise State (8/31)
- South Carolina State (9/14)
- Troy
- Appalachian State
- Marshall
- James Madison
𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲
- Nevada (9/7)
- Ole Miss (9/21)
- South Alabama
- Georgia State
- Coastal Carolina
- Old Dominion
Eight of Georgia Southern’s 12 opponents in 2024 had a winning record in 2023.
