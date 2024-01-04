Sky Cams
Georgia Southern Football finalizes 2024 schedule, complete dates and times TBD

Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.
Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football’s 2024 opponents have been finalized.

The Sun Belt Conference announced cross-divisional games Thursday morning, rounding out the Eagles’ 12-game slate.

Dates and times for the eight conference games are TBD.

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞

  • Boise State (8/31)
  • South Carolina State (9/14)
  • Troy
  • Appalachian State
  • Marshall
  • James Madison

𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲

  • Nevada (9/7)
  • Ole Miss (9/21)
  • South Alabama
  • Georgia State
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Old Dominion

Eight of Georgia Southern’s 12 opponents in 2024 had a winning record in 2023.

