GSP responds to officer involved crash on 95, several injuries reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) are a investigating an officer involved traffic accident on I-95 that left several people injured Wednesday night.

The crash took place near mile marker 106, and involved two Port Wentworth Police Department (Port Wentworth PD) patrol vehicles and two civilian vehicles.

The initial investigation revealed that a Port Wentworth PD patrol vehicle was attempting to enter the left southbound lane of I-95 and was struck by a driver traveling in the left lane.

The initial impact caused first Port Wentworth PD patrol vehicle to be forced into the second Port Wentworth PD patrol vehicle.

The driver that was traveling southbound in the left lane, lost control, and traveled across the center median into the northbound lanes of I-95, hitting another driver head on.

Several injuries were reported, and one driver was transported to the local hospital to be treated.

The crash caused all lanes of I-95 North and 1 lane of I-95 South to be closed for approximately 2 and a half hours while GSP investigated this crash.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.