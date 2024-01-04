New Tybee City Council discusses 2024 priorities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year, a new council, same priorities. The new Tybee City Council met for its first official meeting on Wednesday to lay out a plan of action and priorities.

Many of the issues brought forth at Wednesday’s meeting are not new issues, instead things that past administrations had already begun discussing. Things like short-term rental regulations, unpermitted events, and water supply concerns.

“There is a concern because the channel is deepening, the ports are deepening the channel, and what happens is that creates saltwater intrusion to our water supply at the Aquaphor,” said Bryan West, Tybee Mayor.

While some prioritized focus on maintaining the island, others looked to the future of Tybee. Child care on the island was also brought up as the city looks ahead to ways to make the island more family-friendly.

“We feel like it is a service our community needs. One thing that is on our budget is a market survey to see what would make our island more appealing for families,” said West.

West says that he is excited for what is to come with his term and looks to work off of the momentum the previous council has made regarding many of these issues.

