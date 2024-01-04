Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

New Tybee City Council discusses 2024 priorities

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year, a new council, same priorities. The new Tybee City Council met for its first official meeting on Wednesday to lay out a plan of action and priorities.

Many of the issues brought forth at Wednesday’s meeting are not new issues, instead things that past administrations had already begun discussing. Things like short-term rental regulations, unpermitted events, and water supply concerns.

“There is a concern because the channel is deepening, the ports are deepening the channel, and what happens is that creates saltwater intrusion to our water supply at the Aquaphor,” said Bryan West, Tybee Mayor.

While some prioritized focus on maintaining the island, others looked to the future of Tybee. Child care on the island was also brought up as the city looks ahead to ways to make the island more family-friendly.

“We feel like it is a service our community needs. One thing that is on our budget is a market survey to see what would make our island more appealing for families,” said West.

West says that he is excited for what is to come with his term and looks to work off of the momentum the previous council has made regarding many of these issues.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerrieme Washington
Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply...
City of Hinesville issues boil water advisory for customers east of Wallace Martin Dr.
Suspect arrested after police chase, crash on Abercorn Street

Latest News

Fire Truck lights
Two displaced after structure fire on Louisville and Brickyard Road, no injuries reported
THE News at 11
New Tybee City Council discusses 2024 priorities
Baker Girls Beauty Relaxation & Recovery Retreat, LLC in Hinesville announced as the 2023 Best...
Baker Girls Beauty Relaxation & Recovery Retreat, LLC announced as 2023 Best of Georgia
James Houston
The Story of James Houston: A free man of color’s death while fighting a fire in 1825