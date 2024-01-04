Sky Cams
New Tybee Island mayor, city council to be sworn in

The official City of Tybee Island seal in council chambers
The official City of Tybee Island seal in council chambers
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island elected a new mayor and several new council members this past November and Thursday, they’ll be sworn into office.

The inauguration ceremony is a tradition for members of Tybee’s council and their mayor.

Tony Ploughe, Bill Garbett, Nick Sears, and Kathryn Williams will be inaugurated on council, while Brian West will be inaugurated as mayor.

West says that he and the new iteration of Tybee’s council have already been meeting and working together, even ahead of the ceremony, and that he’s excited to dive in and get started.

“There’s a lot of new. A lot of new, a lot of change, and I think our city is excited about it, I’m excited about it. There’s a lot of energy and I’m looking forward to moving that in a positive direction.”

That ceremony will take place at the Tybee Post Theatre at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

