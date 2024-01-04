Pediatrician discusses increase in respiratory, stomach illnesses as kids head back to class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the holiday season over and kids heading back to class, it’s important that you’re trying to keep them healthy.

As the year is beginning, Dr. Ben Spitalnick, with Pediatric Associates of Savannah, said he’s already seeing an influx in seasonal infections.

“We’re seeing a lot of RSV, we’re still seeing the flu and unfortunately we’re seeing another spike of COVID,” Dr. Spitalnick said.

Dr. Spitalnick also saying he’s seeing a spike in stomach bugs.

“Most of them are viral. Rotavirus, Norovirus, but they will cause, typically, 24 hours of vomiting and then anywhere from one, to four or five days of diarrhea,” he said.

He says if you notice you or your child experiencing those symptoms, it’s important that you follow the proper steps.

“Push fluids, bananas, rice, apple sauce, toast diet, probiotics,” Dr. Spitalnick said.

And as your kids head back to school, Dr. Spitalnick says it’s also important to get them back to their normal routine.

“Getting to bed at a decent bedtime, practicing good hygiene, hand washing and things like that. And if you’ve not had your seasonal vaccines yet, it’s a very good idea,” he said.

With some students facing new class schedules, Dr. Spitalnick says parents need to understand these first few weeks back can be very stressful.

“Be supportive and help them understand that it is a transition. It’s ok to not be ready the first day, and over the first week, help them figure out how they’re going to maximize their schedules, how they’re going to excel in their classes and how they’re really going to succeed balancing school and the new extracurriculars they’re about to start,” he said.

