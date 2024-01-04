Savannah economic leaders discuss planning for workforce demand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How will the area get enough industrial workers to meet employer demand? That was among the topics discussed at the Savannah Economic Development Authority’s (SEDA) annual meeting on Thursday morning.

Among their priorities in 2024, SEDA officials say boosting the area’s workforce is among their biggest.

“We really got to start recruiting and working with schools and all the other institutions on plussing up our workforce because we got a lot of jobs to hire in a short period of time,” SEDA President and CEO Trip Tollison said.

Tollison spoke about the Authority’s accomplishments and future goals to a crowd at the Savannah Convention Center.

The group’s annual meeting came just weeks after the Savannah Harbor - Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority released the results of a study that projects a deficit of more than 1,400 area industrial workers in 2025.

This as manufacturers, like Hyundai Motor Group, and supplier companies plan to hire thousands of employees locally in the coming years.

Recently, SEDA announced the creation of a new organization tasked with boosting regional workforce numbers through six key areas.

Despite the projected deficit, Tollison touted the work of economic officials in 2023.

He said approximately 3,700 jobs were created with $2.4 billion in regional investment.

In the coming year, he said focus will shift to securing more manufacturing businesses in the area through new incentive programs.

“It was a remarkable year for not just Savannah, but the whole region,” Tollison said.

These efforts come as several manufacturing facilities are currently under construction, including Hyundai’s Bryan County electric vehicle and battery processing plant which is expected to start production in early 2025.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.