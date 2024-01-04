The Story of James Houston: A free man of color’s death while fighting a fire in 1825

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of a man named James Houston

He was a free man of color in 1825.

Houston died after being injured fighting a fire near Johnson Square and according to historical records, the city paid for his funeral expenses.

During this time and through an ordinance, the fire service in Savannah was staffed mostly by enslaved and free men of color.

WTOC’S Simone McKenny interviewed Savannah Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen and local historians to learn more about how the department has evolved on hundreds of years but why it is important to honor Houston’s ultimate sacrifice nearly 200 years later.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.