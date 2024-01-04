Stuffed animals collected during Ghost Pirates game given to children at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates aren’t in action on the ice Thursday night, but they were active in the community.

On Dec. 17, thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals were thrown on the ice during a game. Now, those same stuffed animals are being delivered to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital.

Alayna has been to almost a dozen Ghost Pirates games, but she’s never seen players quite like this before. And for someone who faces the toughest battles on a daily basis, her favorite part of a hockey game seems quite fitting.

“I think when you get into fights...yeah, perfect,” Alayna said.

“They’re the real fighters. They’re the ones going through everyday treatments and things like that and we’re very blessed to play a little boys and girls game for a living,” Ghost Pirates forward, Anthony Collins said.

Teddy bear tosses have become a popular tradition among minor league hockey teams around the holiday season, and for the Ghost Pirates, Dec. 17 was the day. Fans in attendance threw stuffed animals they had brought with them or bought at the game onto the ice after the first goal of the game.

The bears were then collected, sanitized, bagged, and quarantined by Hugaroo, whose mission is to give stuffed animals to children who have experienced a life-threatening illness, traumatic event, or are at risk

And while you might think the stuffed animals are used just as something for the kids to play with and love on, they’re actually used in all sorts of ways.

“The doctors here at the hospital they might put a cast on an arm and a cast on an animal, so they’re teaching animals. So they’re not just lovies, they use them for teaching,” Hugaroo Georgia Regional Director Jeanie Fisher said.

The kids also do their share of teaching during these visits.

“It just puts a huge perspective on life. We think sometimes maybe we’re having a bad game or a bad shift or a bad slump of games, and there’s a bigger pictured to life than just a hockey game,” Collins said.

