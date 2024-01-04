Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Sun Belt opener to be held Wednesday

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is a real good time to be a supporter of Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball.

The program is in year five under Anita Howard, and have increased their win total in each of her first four years. They’re on a current stretch that could help run that streak to all five.

The Eagles women’s team is 11-2 overall through 13 games. They started the year 2-0, dropped a pair, and have rattled off nine straight.

It’s the team’s longest streak since conference play in 2001, when they won 12 straight.

The team welcomes Troy to Hanner tomorrow in the first Sun Belt game at home of the year.

Anita Howard took over a program five years ago that didn’t have much direction, and is now the only Sun Belt team with double-digit wins.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Ogeechee Road closed near Tremont Road due to crash
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating an officer involved crash that happened on Wednesday...
GSP responds to officer involved crash on 95, several injuries reported

Latest News

Georgia Southern men's and women's head basketball coaches brought messages of optimism to...
Georgia Southern Men’s and Women’s Basketball in Sun Belt action
Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.
Georgia Southern Football finalizes 2024 schedule, complete dates and times TBD
James Heiss
Georgia Southern hires new strength and conditioning coach
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
Incredible run from the Georgia Bulldogs