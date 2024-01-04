Sunbelt Opener to be held Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is a real good time to be a supporter of Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball.

The program is in year five under Anita Howard, and have increased their win total in each of her first four years. They’re on a current stretch that could help run that streak to all five.

The Eagles women’s team is 11-2 overall through 13 games. They started the year 2-0, dropped a pair, and have rattled off nine straight.

It’s the team’s longest streak since conference play in 2001, when they won 12 straight.

The team welcomes Troy to Hanner tomorrow in the first Sun Belt game at home of the year.

Anita Howard took over a program five years ago that didn’t have much direction, and is now the only Sun Belt team with double-digit wins.

