Threatened District: Is development diminishing Savannah’s character?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been five years since a National Park Service survey determined Savannah’s historic landmark district is “threatened”—pointing to hotel development as a major factor diminishing Savannah’s character.

The City of Savannah promised to prioritize preservation, but are these efforts doing enough to improve the city’s historical status?

“This is the meat of the city, this is the most celebrated part of the city, and I think it’s the most beautiful part of it,” District 2 Savannah Alderman, Detric Leggett said.

Savannah’s downtown historic district is steeped in southern hospitality. Savannah welcomed a whopping 17 million visitors in 2022, according to the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce—that number steadily increasing year after year—along with hotel development to meet the demand. However, some of that growth is unwelcome by residents.

“It’s been phenomenal in my lifetime. It’s just getting heavier and heavier,” resident and former alderman, Bill Durrance said.

“I grew up here. I’ve seen the change in Savannah, some good, a lot bad,” Leggett said .

Savannah’s historical landmark status was downgraded in 2018 after a National Park Service survey found the district “is the most threatened it has ever been.” Citing hotel development as one of the biggest culprits.

Preservationists insist it sounds worse than the reality of it.

“People are scared of that word. That word ‘threatened’ to them it’s this intense word when in reality it just means there are things we need to work on,” said Ryan Jarles, with the Historic Savannah Foundation.

One of those things being the number of large-scale hotels. The City of Savannah established the Hotel Overlay District; spanning from River Street to Gwinnett to manage future hotel construction.

But over five years later, that threatened status still stands—and hotels have continued to pop up in the neighborhood with plans for more on the horizon.

“It’s a hotel. It’s another hotel,” Leggett said.

Using bed tax record data from the city, WTOC created a map showing the 57 hotels and inns currently operating within the historic landmark district’s roughly one square mile. This does not include a Hilton hotel set to go in next to Abe’s on Lincoln on Bryan Street, and the two newly announced luxury hotels coming soon to Johnson Square.

“There’s always a push for more, and that’s where it starts getting old,” Durrance said.

Durrance, along with many of his neighbors, are tired of the tourism industry infringing more and more on their privacy and way of life.

“Don’t come in here after 9 or 10 o’clock at night with the noise out of your trolley being heard inside the house. Don’t bring a walking tour out in front of my house at night and stand there and people shoot pictures through the windows,” Durrance said.

The Historic Downtown Neighborhood Association president says a growing number of residents are surrendering to the pressures of the tourism industry, feeling forced to move out of downtown as the character of the neighborhood caters more and more to visitors.

“If we push the majority of the people out, we don’t have Savannah. Savannah is the people,” Leggett said.

Many agree the biggest threat now seems to lie to the south.

“Street Car, Victorian District, Cuyler-Brownville,” Jarles said.

Historic residential neighborhoods developers have their eye on as space downtown becomes increasingly limited.

“Those parts of the district are homes, those generational homes, those are where people really grew up and kids play in the streets and spend time outside. But if you build a hotel, you’re really going to take away the sensitivity of what a community really is,” Leggett said.

Recently there’s been a big push by the Victorian and Thomas Square Neighborhood Associations to extend the Hotel Overlay District all the way to Victory Drive.

But the Metropolitan Planning Commission postponed a vote on the expansion over the summer, saying they will reschedule the vote early in the new year.

“There’s an opportunity there. I don’t think there’s much opportunity to limit much more in the landmark district,” Durrance said.

But with the concern, comes the biggest glimmer of hope for future preservation.

“We have a jewel and to preserve this jewel, we have to make sure we move at a snail’s pace to hold everybody accountable especially the developers that come in from other places that really don’t understand what we have here in Savannah,” Leggett said.

Since working on this story, Savannah’s City Manager Jay Melder released this statement to WTOC:

“The City continues to work with our partners at the National Parks Service (NPS) to maintain and improve the integrity of our National Historic Landmark (NHL) District. We are a unique City with a unique historic district that is the jewel of Georgia and a national treasure. Working alongside community organizations, the City has implemented a number of initiatives to preserve and protect the Oglethorpe Plan in recent years.

Most recently, the City received positive feedback from NPS regarding our efforts since 2018 to improve the integrity and condition of our Historic Landmark District. Together with our federal and local partners, we will advance the work of preserving and protecting our National Historic Landmark District with new initiatives that include seeking to expand the size of the National Historic Landmark District and hiring a Preservation Officer to oversee the protection and expansion of the NHL as well as other historic sites city wide.

From our conversations with NPS, we have very good indications that the City’s status as a National Historic Landmark District will be preserved moving forward.”

Below is a letter recently sent to the city from the National Park Service:

