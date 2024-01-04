Trial date set for suspect accused of stealing police car, threatening to shoot officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of stealing a police car and getting into a rolling shootout with officers in Savannah.

Jacob Palmer is expected to stand trial on April 8, but a plea hearing could come next month.

He faces six counts stemming from a June 2021 chase with a fiery ending near Grayson Stadium.

Prosecutors say at one point, Palmer threatened to shoot an officer in the head.

Back in May, Palmer pleaded not guilty to the charges.

