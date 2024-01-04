Sky Cams
Trial date set for suspect accused of stealing police car, threatening to shoot officer

Jacob Palmer
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of stealing a police car and getting into a rolling shootout with officers in Savannah.

Jacob Palmer is expected to stand trial on April 8, but a plea hearing could come next month.

He faces six counts stemming from a June 2021 chase with a fiery ending near Grayson Stadium.

Prosecutors say at one point, Palmer threatened to shoot an officer in the head.

Back in May, Palmer pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jerrieme Washington
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Beaufort's restaurant scene brings more money to the Lowcountry
Dog shot by celebratory gunfire while enjoying New Year's Eve fireworks from Hutchinson Island
Stuffed animals collected during Ghost Pirates game given to children at Savannah hospital
