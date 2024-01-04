Tybee Island residents to see increase in water bill

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island residents may need to adjust your monthly budgets.

There’s going to be an increase on your water bill to start the new year.

Around this time last year, there was a 4% increase on the water sewer bill. City leaders say small rate increases over the past few years have been needed to maintain water pipes and lines.

The progressive rate structure starts with the lowest tier of usage being 5,000 gallons or under, and the highest - over 20,000 gallons.

Lower tier users will pay the same rate year-round, while mid-to-higher tier users will pay a higher rate during peak season.

Those prices are up 7% percent from last year but mayor Brian West says it could’ve been ten.

“It is important to keep it as low as possible. Our rates are still on par or below what other municipalities are paying, so we’re proud of that, but it’s a shock, those increases for the residents. And for the businesses as well,” said Mayor West.

Tybee officials say the rate increase was necessary to fund infrastructure projects, including replacing sewer and water mains, water tower improvements, and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

West says that the though rate increases are taking place now, the projects themselves are longer term.

“We planned several years ago to start replacing things that needed to be replaced and upgrading the system, and we planned for these increase and publicized these increases over a five-year period,” said Mayor West.

Just a reminder, the City of Tybee has a new utility billing site as of September, so you can pay your bill online.

