Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

USC Beaufort Basketball hosts first-ever Peach Belt Conference games

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - In their first ever season, University of South Carolina Beaufort Men’s and Women’s Basketball (NCAA D-II) are off to a hot start.

Tonight they each played a Peach Belt Conference game for the first time.

The men beat Augusta 114-112 in a shootout. Both team’s combined to make 78 of 134 shots from the floor (58%). The Sand Shark men are now 8-1 overall, and 1-0 in PBC play.

The women fell to Augusta 74-67 behind 21 points from Woodville Tompkins graduate Janiyah Heyward on 10 of 17 shooting. The Sand Shark women are now 4-5 overall, and 0-1 in PBC play.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerrieme Washington
Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply...
City of Hinesville issues boil water advisory for customers east of Wallace Martin Dr.
Suspect arrested after police chase, crash on Abercorn Street

Latest News

Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
Sunbelt Opener to be held Wednesday
Sunbelt Opener to be held Wednesday
James Heiss
Georgia Southern hires new strength and conditioning coach
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the...
Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers declares for 2024 NFL Draft