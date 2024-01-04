USC Beaufort Basketball hosts first-ever Peach Belt Conference games

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - In their first ever season, University of South Carolina Beaufort Men’s and Women’s Basketball (NCAA D-II) are off to a hot start.

Tonight they each played a Peach Belt Conference game for the first time.

The men beat Augusta 114-112 in a shootout. Both team’s combined to make 78 of 134 shots from the floor (58%). The Sand Shark men are now 8-1 overall, and 1-0 in PBC play.

The women fell to Augusta 74-67 behind 21 points from Woodville Tompkins graduate Janiyah Heyward on 10 of 17 shooting. The Sand Shark women are now 4-5 overall, and 0-1 in PBC play.

