Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Volunteers needed for Beaufort County’s ‘Point-In-Time’ count

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is looking for volunteers to participate in this year’s Point-In-Time count.

The count is an annual event where volunteers work together to count how many people are experiencing homelessness in a given area on a single night.

Through the count, data is supplied to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department uses that data to decide how much money to supply to local programs dedicated to helping those on the verge of and experiencing homelessness.

Last year was the county’s first time organizing the count, making it one of the most successful counts, according to county leaders.

“We actually conducted our largest ever in Beaufort County Point-In-Time count last year, and we were able to coordinate with a lot of the area’s organizations and agencies that help the homeless and we yielded a very good result last year compared to previous years,” Beaufort County Human Services Department Program Coordinator Ana Ramirez said.

The count is on Jan. 24. You can find details on how to volunteer for the Point-In-Time Count, contact Ana Ramirez at ana.ramirez@bcgov.net.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerrieme Washington
Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply...
City of Hinesville issues boil water advisory for customers east of Wallace Martin Dr.

Latest News

Savannah economic leaders discuss planning for workforce demand
Savannah economic leaders discuss planning for workforce demand
Savannah economic leaders discuss planning for workforce demand
Savannah economic leaders discuss planning for workforce demand
Ogeechee Road closed near Tremont Road due to crash
Threatened District: Is development diminishing Savannah’s character?