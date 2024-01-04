Volunteers needed for Beaufort County’s ‘Point-In-Time’ count

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is looking for volunteers to participate in this year’s Point-In-Time count.

The count is an annual event where volunteers work together to count how many people are experiencing homelessness in a given area on a single night.

Through the count, data is supplied to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department uses that data to decide how much money to supply to local programs dedicated to helping those on the verge of and experiencing homelessness.

Last year was the county’s first time organizing the count, making it one of the most successful counts, according to county leaders.

“We actually conducted our largest ever in Beaufort County Point-In-Time count last year, and we were able to coordinate with a lot of the area’s organizations and agencies that help the homeless and we yielded a very good result last year compared to previous years,” Beaufort County Human Services Department Program Coordinator Ana Ramirez said.

The count is on Jan. 24. You can find details on how to volunteer for the Point-In-Time Count, contact Ana Ramirez at ana.ramirez@bcgov.net.

