Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home

Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.(Eli Tarin)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The woman who persuaded lawmakers to designate Juneteenth as a national holiday is getting a special gift.

More than eight decades ago, Opal Lee was forced to flee her family’s house in Fort Worth, Texas, after a racist mob set it on fire.

Lee, 97, recently found out that the plot of land eventually became owned by the Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

Lee, who at one point served on the nonprofit’s board, called Trinity’s CEO and asked to purchase it back.

Trinity officials decided to give the land back to Lee, free of charge.

Plans for a future home for Lee have been drafted and ground was broken last October.

The organization is working with other partners to raise funds for the house-building.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerrieme Washington
Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Greater Gardendale Water Supply...
City of Hinesville issues boil water advisory for customers east of Wallace Martin Dr.
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Organizing your debt
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants