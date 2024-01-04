Working for Employability for 50 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Willie Hall returned to work at Employability for the start of another year, there was nothing new about it.

The Savannah resident has been with the organization that helps people with developmental disabilities find jobs for more than half his life and continues to find new ways to contribute to individual lives and the entire community.

Even though he drives away every day, Willie Hall has never left Employability.

“It’s been an exciting journey for me. I enjoyed working with the individuals. They are so exciting to work with.”

Hall enjoys it so much, he has done it since 1973 - 50 years with the same organization that helps individuals with developmental difficulties become part of the local workforce.

“When I was in supportive employment and I had to job coach them, I liked to see them excel in what they do,” said Hall.

Now, he gets them to work in a different way,

Hall decided to retire five years ago but he couldn’t stay away from a workplace that had become a second home.

So, he quickly returned as a part-time driver.

“I pick them up from home and then I bring them here and drop them off and come back and pick them up in the afternoon.”

But he is providing much more than a ride. He is a source familiarity to steady the days at Employability.

“Consistency in our participant’s lives is critically important. And having him come in every day, he’s that common thread … it is incredible. From the perspective of trying to develop culture and retention efforts in an organization, it is the greatest gift that anybody could have,” said Brendan Ferrara.

And coming to work in a suit and tie everyday shows how seriously he takes his new role.

“I don’t even know when it started, but one of the participants started calling him Hollywood. As you can see, he’s always dressed to the nines, dresses for the job. So, when he comes through the door, you hear ‘hey Hollywood, hey Hollywood.’ And everybody wants to say hi.”

And Hall says, the folks at Employability won’t be saying by to him anytime soon.

“The employees, the staff, everyone treats me very well and I just love everyone.”

