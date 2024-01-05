3 people arrested in connection to murder in Jeff Davis Co.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Leceddrick Mitchell that happened at a New Year’s Eve party in Hazlehurst.

According to the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Brad Smith, 25-year-old Keil Smith, and 24-year-old Kaniya Maxwell were arrested Thursday afternoon.

All three of them are being charged with murder.

Brad Smith and Keil Smith are also being charged with aggravated assault. Kaniya Maxwell is also being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

They were arrested in Jeff Davis County with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, and Hazlehurst Police.

