Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Accused drunken driver arrested after mistaking police station for hotel

The man was more than three times over the legal limit for driving
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Police are recommending a man be charged with his fourth drunken driving offense after they say he confused their department’s building for a hotel.

On Thursday at around 2:30 a.m., police saw a small SUV parked crooked in a stall that is designated for police vehicles.

When police went to investigate, officers found the vehicle was still running with a man slumped over the wheel.

An officer knocked on the window and woke the man up. Police said he struggled to roll down the window.

According to an incident report, there were empty beer cans in the vehicle.

The man’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving. He was brought to the Wood County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2024 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Ogeechee Road closed near Tremont Road due to crash
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating an officer involved crash that happened on Wednesday...
GSP responds to officer involved crash on 95, several injuries reported
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro

Latest News

U.S. Attorney for the District of Colombia Matthew Graves speaks about the unfolding of the...
Capitol riot, 3 years later: Hundreds of convictions, yet 1 major mystery is unsolved
Commission to vote on project to improve Chatham Co. Detention Center
Authorities are still working to identify more than 80 people wanted for acts of violence at...
Jan. 6 anniversary: US attorney says thousands broke the law
Commission to vote on project to improve Chatham Co. Detention Center
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say