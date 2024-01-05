Sky Cams
Almost 400 trees ‘brought to the chipper’ in Liberty County

By Jasmine Butler
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With nearly 400 trees donated so far, Keep Liberty Beautiful is wrapping up “Bring one for the Chipper”.

Saturday is the last day to donate your Christmas tree at the drop-off location in Hinesville. It’s near the Jet gas station at the intersection of US 84 and Fraser.

After Saturday, all trees that have been donated will make their way to the chipper! Executive Director Karen Bell says it’s a family affair.

Karen Bell, Executive Director for Keep Liberty Beautiful

“The whole thing is called tree cycling. And tree cycling is a way to recycle your Christmas tree into mulch. And that’s what the big chipper does. You put the tree in there and it makes the tree into mulch. And then we use the mulch around beautification projects throughout Liberty County, or even citizens, when they come, they can get a bucket or bag full and use the mulch around their house,’ Bell said.

The trees will get chipped tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bell encourages the community to come out and bring their families to watch the magic happen.

