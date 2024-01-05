Chatham Co. Commission to recognize Human Trafficking Prevention Month by giving proclamation to Tharros Place

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The month of January is nationally recognized as Human Trafficking Prevention month.

Friday morning, the Chatham County Commission will be recognizing it by giving a proclamation to Tharros Place, a local organization that combats the human trafficking of teenagers.

In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline got 1,073 signals in Georgia. These signals include more than 750 calls, 130 texts, and 50 e-mails.

Those signals have led to 281 cases of human trafficking in Georgia and 1,065 victims in those cases. Nearly 200 cases were for sex trafficking but more than 60 cases were for labor trafficking.

According to Tharros Place, Chatham County ranks #4 for most human trafficking cases in the state of Georgia, and the average age of a victim is 12 to 14.

Commissioner Aaron Whitely has been working with Tharros Place to learn more about what they do, and what human trafficking looks like in our area.

He says that it’s important for the County to recognize this month because people might not realize how deep the issue runs.

“Nobody is immune to the dangers of human trafficking. No family is immune to it, from any race, color, or creed. So please keep open lines of communication with your children and make sure that you know where your children are. We talked about that campaign, ‘Do you know where your children are?’ At times like this, it’s even more important to know where your children are,” said Commissioner Whitely.

That proclamation is going to be issued at the beginning of Friday’s commission meeting which starts at 9:30 a.m.

If you need to report a case of human trafficking in Georgia, you can head to their website or call 1-888-373-7888. You can also send a text message to 233733.

