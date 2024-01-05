Sky Cams
Commission to vote on project to improve Chatham Co. Detention Center

By Shea Schrader
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission is meeting Friday and they’ll decide whether to allot over $2 million to improve parts of the Chatham County Detention Center.

Two housing units in the detention center are due for upgrades.

They were first built in the 1980s and Sheriff Wilcher says they need an overhaul.

The two other units that received similar renovations earlier this year have flooring and walls that are new and fresh.

Sheriff Wilcher says that in the old units, there are aesthetic issues as well as safety issues such as porcelain toilets that can be broken and used for weapons.

He says it’s important to make sure that inmates in the detention center are living in humane conditions.

”You’ve seen in North Georgia some of the living conditions in the jail up there, which I won’t name that jail, but we just don’t want to do that. We want to treat them humanely. Even though they’re here pre-trial, post-trial, they’re still here as human beings and you have to make sure they live like human beings,” said Sheriff Wilcher.

The Chatham County Commission will decide whether to approve that project at their meeting Friday at 9:30 AM.

The project would cost $2.4 million in total.

