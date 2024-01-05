Sky Cams
December U.S. jobs report beats expectations

The Labor Department released its December employment report.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overall the country gained more than 2.7 million jobs last year and 216,000 of those jobs were added just in December alone.

Jared Bernstein, the chair of President Biden’s council of economic advisors, says some of the industries they are really focused coming into the new year include construction and manufacturing.

“What we have seen is a lot of buildings of manufacturing facilities. We have seen this in rural America, It is happening in Georgia and states across the south and the southwest and so on and what that means is construction jobs building the factories but once those factories are up and running, manufacturing jobs providing electric vehicles and electric batteries, semiconductors,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein says it is worth remembering that a year ago there were predictions that we would be in a recession and that we would never get inflation down.

“But in fact, that has been precisely what has happened, inflation has come down and unemployment has stayed low. We now know that for the year,” Bernstein said.

Also in December, the unemployment rate held at 3.7%.

“Here is a really compelling number because tight labor markets disproportionately that are too often left behind. The Black unemployment rate, 5.5% in 2023 is the lowest average on record for an annual average unemployment rate going back to 1972 when those numbers started,” Bernstein said.

The employment rates for January 2024 are expected on Feb. 2. To read the full jobs report, click here.

