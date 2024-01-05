Desposito’s Seafood to host official ribbon-cutting on Saturday in support of Shelter from the Rain

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - Thunderbolt’s newest seafood destination has announced its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The community is invited to join in the celebration, which doubles as a fundraiser for a local nonprofit, Shelter from the Rain, dedicated to supporting single mothers in need.

The celebration is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony and special remarks to take place at 4 p.m.

Local dignitaries, esteemed guests, and community members are invited to witness this occasion.

In the spirit of community engagement, Desposito’s is set to host a fundraiser during the event to support Shelter from the Rain. Organizers encourage guests to bring an item off the wishlist for Shelter from the Rain, dedicated to assisting single mothers in our community.

“We believe in giving back to the community that has welcomed us with open arms. By partnering with Shelter from the Rain, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of single mothers, providing support and opportunities for a brighter future,” says Michelle Smith, managing partner of Desposito’s Seafood.

The ribbon-cutting festivities will feature live music, an oyster roast, local vendors, networking opportunities, and a vibrant atmosphere for families and food enthusiasts alike.

Join Desposito’s Seafood at 3501 Macceo Dr. Thunderbolt, GA, Saturday, and be part of a celebration beyond food – a celebration of community, compassion, and culinary excellence.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.