Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll look for start temps in the 30s heading into your Friday. We’ll likely see some lower 40s along the coast and a few areas below-freezing inland. Regardless, it’ll feel like it is below freezing in Savannah with mid to upper 20s expected in our inland areas.

You’ll want a few extra layers as you walk out the door. Throughout the day, I’ll look for increasing cloud cover as highs warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s around the area. Going into your Friday night, temps should cool into the lower 50s.

However, we’ll be tracking scattered showers starting after sunset and increasing coverage through the start of Saturday as our next system pushes through. Tomorrow is a first alert weather day.

Once the largest area of rain comes through during the morning, we’ll look for the most scattered to widely isolated chance due to the mid-day/early afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be tracking more breezy winds throughout the afternoon with gusts between 25 to 30 MPH.

Right now, we are under a level 1 convective outlook for our far southern counties and could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms closer to Jacksonville. Going into Sunday, I’ll look for morning lows back in the upper 40s as high warm back into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll keep these conditions throughout most of the day on Monday. Then, we’ll track more rain moving in with our next system.

This system will be with us throughout most of Tuesday as scattered thunderstorms, with a couple of embedded severe storms could push through. For this reason, we have already decided to make Tuesday a first alert weather day. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast as we get closer.

